Omicron threat: Six international passengers from 'at-risk' countries found Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra

At least six international passengers who arrived from 'at-risk' countries including South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Three of the six have been traced to the Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Meera-Bhayandar areas. The fourth case was reported in Pune and two others in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

All the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and their contact tracing exercise is underway. All these passengers, though tested Covid-19 positive, are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron strain, airports in the country have enforced strict quarantine and testing rules for passengers from 'at risk' countries from today. As per the new rules, all passengers coming to India from at-risk nations to undergo Covid tests. They cannot leave the airport without the results of the screening.

Passengers found negative can depart from the airport but have to undergo home isolation for 7 days. States have also been advised for rigorous surveillance of international passengers.

The emergence of the new variant, Omicron, has triggered widespread concern as multiple mutations have been found in the strain. Omicron (B.1.1.529) was first reported in Botswana on November 11 this year and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A number of countries, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, have reported cases concerning the new strain.

