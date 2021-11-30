Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Covid Omicron threat: 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • No decision on nationwide NRC as of now: Home Ministry tells Parliament
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron scare: Night curfew extended in 8 cities of Gujarat

Omicron scare: Night curfew extended in 8 cities of Gujarat

With 27 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the number of recovered cases rose to 8,17,108. The death toll of the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,092.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ahmedabad Published on: November 30, 2021 22:45 IST
gujarat night curfew extended
Image Source : PTI

Surat: Police stop a family during a night curfew imposed due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the country

Highlights

  • The night curfew has been in force in eight cities from 1 am to 5 am since November 1.
  • It is extended by 10 more days, and will go on till December 10.
  • Passengers from 'at risk' countries will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended night curfew in 8 cities of the state, amid rising concern of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron'. The extension has been made by 10 days till December 10, the officials said.

The night curfew has been in force in eight cities from 1 am to 5 am since November 1. The curfew timings were reduced by two hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja, and also due to a drop in daily COVID-19 cases. 

On Saturday, Gujarat announced that passengers from countries categorized as `at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in in the state if they are not fully vaccinated.

Nine countries have been classified as `at risk' following worldwide concern about a new variant of coronavirus.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload in the state to 8,27,475, the health department said. While no death was reported during the day, only three fatalities due to the pandemic were reported in the state in November.

With 27 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the number of recovered cases rose to 8,17,108. The death toll of the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,092.

There are 275 active cases in Gujarat including seven patients whose condition was said to be critical.

Also Read: Omicron: Strict guidelines for international passengers effective from midnight | Top points

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News