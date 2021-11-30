Omicron scare: Night curfew extended in 8 cities of Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Surat: Police stop a family during a night curfew imposed due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the country

Highlights The night curfew has been in force in eight cities from 1 am to 5 am since November 1.

It is extended by 10 more days, and will go on till December 10.

Passengers from 'at risk' countries will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended night curfew in 8 cities of the state, amid rising concern of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron'. The extension has been made by 10 days till December 10, the officials said.

The night curfew has been in force in eight cities from 1 am to 5 am since November 1. The curfew timings were reduced by two hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja, and also due to a drop in daily COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Gujarat announced that passengers from countries categorized as `at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in in the state if they are not fully vaccinated.

Nine countries have been classified as `at risk' following worldwide concern about a new variant of coronavirus.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload in the state to 8,27,475, the health department said. While no death was reported during the day, only three fatalities due to the pandemic were reported in the state in November.

With 27 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the number of recovered cases rose to 8,17,108. The death toll of the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,092.

There are 275 active cases in Gujarat including seven patients whose condition was said to be critical.

Latest India News