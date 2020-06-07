Odisha: Places of worship, malls to remain closed till June 30

Image Source : PTI Places of worship, malls to remain closed till June 30

Odisha government on Sunday announced that the places of worship and restaurants will continue to remain closed till June 30. Meanwhile, the hotels and restaurants will be permitted only for home delivery and take aways. No dine-in facility will be available at any restaurant, hotel in the state.

As India enters the second phase of lockdown 5.0, many states and union territories decided to reopen places of worship, restaurants, and shopping malls, with mandatory social distancing norms.

Earlier, Odisha government said that coronavirus infection might reach its fourth stage later this month. Chief government spokesperson on coronavirus, Subroto Bagchi said, "In Odisha, Covid-19 infection may reach its 4th stage this month. Maximum infection is apprehended in this month."

