Odisha: Illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit unearthed in Gopalpur

In a joint operation, STF Kolkata Police and STF Bihar Police unearthed an illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit in a joint operation in Odisha's Gopalpur village successfully, the officials said on Saturday.

They apprehended three accused and also recovered three improvised country-made single-shot firearms, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, and a huge amount of working Tools and machinery used for manufacturing improvised firearms, the officials said.

A huge amount of Iron bars (raw materials) are used for manufacturing of improvised firearms, said STF Kolkata.

