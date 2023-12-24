Sunday, December 24, 2023
     
Odisha: Illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit unearthed in Gopalpur

The joint action came after the STF received a specific tip about the functioning of an illegal arms manufacturing unit.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: December 24, 2023 6:46 IST
Image Source : ANI The police arrest three accused in the raid

In a joint operation, STF Kolkata Police and STF Bihar Police unearthed an illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit in a joint operation in Odisha's Gopalpur village successfully, the officials said on Saturday. 

They apprehended three accused and also recovered three improvised country-made single-shot firearms, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, and a huge amount of working Tools and machinery used for manufacturing improvised firearms, the officials said.

A huge amount of Iron bars (raw materials) are used for manufacturing of improvised firearms, said STF Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)

