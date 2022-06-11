Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
  • 4. 7-magnitude earthquake jolts Kathmandu
  4. Prophet remarks row LIVE: Protests erupt again in Howrah; 2 dead in Ranchi, massive police crackdown in UP
Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Lucknow Updated on: June 11, 2022 11:06 IST
Prophet remarks row LIVE updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Prophet remarks row LIVE updates

Nupur Sharma Prophet remarks row LIVE updates: A day after massive violence, arson and stone pelting incidents were reported across several states in the country, the police began massive crackdown on miscreants. 227 people have been arested so far by the Uttar Pradesh police. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on the protests and violence that broke out in the state and had granted full liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against the "anti-social elements". In the clash that erupted in Prayagraj, several police personnel had received minor injuries as stones were hurled during the protest in the Atala area. UP witnessed several incidents of violence, sloganeering and stone-pelting after Friday prayers, when the people began protesting against the inflammatory statements. Prohibitory orders were also imposed in parts of Ranchi city after some policemen, including an IPS officer, and others were injured while trying to control a mob near a temple. Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

 

 

 

 

Live updates :Prophet remarks row

  • Jun 11, 2022 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Internet services suspended in Howrah amid protests over comments on Prophet

    Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons. The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department. Voice calls and SMS services will remain active. 

    - Reports Sujeet 

  • Jun 11, 2022 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    227 arrested for violence in UP after Friday Namaz

    48 - Saharanpur 
    68  - Prayagraj 
    50 - Hathras 
    25 - Moradabad 
    08 - Ferozabad 
    28 - Ambedkarnagar 

    Total - 227

    - Reports Ruchi Kumar 

  • Jun 11, 2022 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Delhi Police detains Sandeep Ahuja, president of Akhand Bharat Morcha

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    Delhi Police detains Sandeep Ahuja, president of Akhand Bharat Morcha

    Delhi Police detained Sandeep Ahuja, president of Akhand Bharat Morcha, who had planned a foot march in favour of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal in Delhi. According to Sandeep's wife, the police took Sandeep into custody at 7 pm yesterday. Sandeep Ahuja's wife Rajshree Ahuja says that the police have told them that Sandeep Ahuja will be released after the time of the program is over. Ahuja has kept in Preet Vihar police station. Delhi Police is refraining from speaking anything on this.

    - Reports Kumar Sonu (India TV) 

     

  • Jun 11, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Police arrests 48 people in Saharanpur day after violence

    After yesterday's violence in Saharanpur, Saharanpur Police arrested 48 people. Police have identified 200 people, raids are being conducted to arrest them. Saharanpur Police also recovered about one thousand CCTV footage and mobile videos of violence. The accused are being identified on the basis of these CCTV and mobile videos.

    - Reports Kumar Sonu (India TV) 

  • Jun 11, 2022 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Case registered against unidentified persons in view of Friday's protest at Jama Masjid

    Case registered against unidentified people u/s 188 IPC in view of yesterday's protest at Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Protesters being identified. 

    - Reports Abhay Parashar (India TV) 

  • Jun 11, 2022 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Strict actions will be taken against those who jeopardized peace: UP addl chief secy on violence

