Prophet remarks row LIVE: Protests erupt again in Howrah; 2 dead in Ranchi, massive police crackdown in UP

Nupur Sharma Prophet remarks row LIVE updates : A day after massive violence, arson and stone pelting incidents were reported across several states in the country, the police began massive crackdown on miscreants. 227 people have been arested so far by the Uttar Pradesh police. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on the protests and violence that broke out in the state and had granted full liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against the "anti-social elements". In the clash that erupted in Prayagraj, several police personnel had received minor injuries as stones were hurled during the protest in the Atala area. UP witnessed several incidents of violence, sloganeering and stone-pelting after Friday prayers, when the people began protesting against the inflammatory statements. Prohibitory orders were also imposed in parts of Ranchi city after some policemen, including an IPS officer, and others were injured while trying to control a mob near a temple. Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

