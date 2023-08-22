Nuh violence accused arrested after encounter with Haryana Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The violence which started on July 31 in Nuh spread nearby districts

Haryana Police arrested one of the accused of Nuh violence after a brief encounter with him, said officials on Tuesday. He was identified as one Aamir, a resident of Didara, Nijampur Tauru, Haryana.

The firings took place from both sides during the encounter in which the accused received a bullet injury in the leg. The encounter took place khandar (ruins) of Aravalli mountain in Taoru, Nuh.

A country-made katta was recovered from the procession of the accused. It was the second encounter of Nuh police with the accused.

Villagers hand over five accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

Earlier, five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were "handed over" to police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by police and administration.

All five accused were arrested and questioned, a police spokesperson on Monday said.

"On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.

After the Nuh violence, searches have been continuing to nab the accused. District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, along with Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, has held meetings with prominent people from 262 villages on ways to maintain peace and ensure that the accused surrender before the police.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Meanwhile, 61 FIRs were registered so far in Braj Mandal violence case and 280 people were arrested. An FIR was lodged against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media and one was arrested - The Superintendent of Police appealed to the general public not to pay heed to rumours and asserted the police would strictly deal with those spreading rumours.

Also read- Delhi rape case: 'What's to hide,' asks Swati Maliwal as she stages overnight sit-in protest at hospital

Latest India News