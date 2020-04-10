Not aware of any study stating coronavirus could peak by mid-September: PGIMER denies Punjab CM's claim

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has denied Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s claim that he had been told by experts from the Chandigarh-based Institute of coronavirus infections peaking by mid-September. Singh had stated during a video conference call earlier in the day that he had been advised by experts from PGIMER about infections in India peaking by mid-September.

“It's clarified that PGI, Chandigarh isn't aware that any expert/faculty member from Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health of the institute carried out any study that COVID-19 may peak by mid-September and can infect 58 per cent of country’s population,” the Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a clarification statement.

More details awaited…

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News