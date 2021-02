Image Source : SCREEN GRAB / TWITTER @DHANYARAJENDRAN Noorjehan open grill restaurant in Kerala's Palakkad catches fire.

A popular restaurant in Kerala's Palakkad named Noorjehan open grill was completely gutted in a major fire incident took place on Friday.

As per initial reports, the fire may have erupted due to a short-circuit. So far no reports of anybody being injured in the fire incident has surfaced.

Local media reports say people working in the restaurant rushed out of the building as soon as they figured that the restaurant had caught fire.

Latest India News