Noida twin towers demolition: Project in accordance with law when approved in 2009, claims Supertech

Highlights The twin towers Apex and Ceyane were constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority, Supertech said

The building plan was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws, it said

Supertech claimed the building was constructed after making complete payment to the authority

Noida twin towers demolition: Realty firm Supertech on Sunday said the building plans, including the twin towers that were demolished in Noida, were in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye-laws of the state government.

Supertech's multi-crore residential project - the twin towers were demolished in Noida's Sector 93-A, on the orders of the Supreme Court on Sunday.

In a statement, the builder said, "The twin towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida were constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority."

"The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye-laws announced by the state government," the builder said.

Supertech claimed that there was no deviation from the building plan and the building was constructed after making complete payment to the authority.

"However, the Honourable Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implementing the same," said Supertech.

The builder also said that they have given the delivery of over 70,000 units to home buyers and are committed to giving delivery to the remaining as per schedule time frame.

"We assure all our home buyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to completing construction and delivering the flats to the allottees as per the scheduled time," read the statement further.

The twin towers - Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) - were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court society in Sector 93-A of Noida.

The towers were demolished on Sunday.

