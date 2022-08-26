How are Noida Police, admin preparing for twin tower demolition | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All roads in and around the area will be closed.

Noida twin tower demolition: As the date for Supertech's Twin-Tower demolition comes knocking, Noida Police has started taking D-day preperations. During the operation, over 400 civil police personnel will be present at spot. NDRF has aslo been requested to keep teams ready.

Eight ambulances and four fire tenders are also likely to be on the spot. For contingency, the administration has also kept beds reserved in three hospitals. DCP Central Rajesh S added that if required, a green corridor will be made.

Noida Traffic Police on Thursday (August 25) issued a traffic advisory and full diversion plan in order to ensure smooth movement of traffic in view of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers located in Noida Sector 93A on August 28 (Sunday).

The route diversions have also been made for the safety and security of the general public.

A tweet released by Noida Traffic Police states, "During the demolition of the two towers, for the safety of the general public and smooth traffic arrangements, the Traffic Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar will arrange for contingency road with parking for reporting/reporting restrictions on some routes, diversion and demolition as follows."

