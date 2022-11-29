Follow us on Image Source : FILE Speeding car runs over 3 sisters in Noida market; 6-year-old dead, others severely injured

Noida accident : The youngest of three sisters lost her life while the other two were severely injured after a speeding car ran over them in a busy market in Noida on Tuesday. Police said that the 24-year-old driver had been arrested. The police booked the driver under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The incident had taken place Sunday evening at Som Bazaar, which falls under Sector 39 police station limits. The three sisters -- Riya (6), Anu (15) and Ankita (18) --along with their mother Pushpa were out in the market. They were having some street-side snacks when the Maruti Swift Dzire rammed the girls,” a police official said.

“The three sisters got injured and were rushed to a hospital here. Later, Riya was referred to Delhi for treatment. She passed away during treatment Monday morning in Delhi,” the official said.

The accused driver, identified as Sanoj, a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, according to the police. After the car ploughed into the girls, it went out of control and hit a pile of bricks kept along the roadside and came to a halt, the police official said. The driver, who was allegedly inebriated, was caught by the locals, while another passenger of the car managed to escape the incident site, the official added.

