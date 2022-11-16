Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
Greater Noida: 6-year-old boy bitten by pet dog in residential complex | WATCH

CCTV footage from inside the lift shows the dog attacking the child even as the boy tried hiding behind a woman, assumably his mother.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Greater Noida Updated on: November 16, 2022 16:29 IST
Image Source : TWITTER CCTV footage from inside the lift shows the dog attacking the child

In yet another case of pet dog menace in the Delhi-NCR region, a six-year-old boy was seriously injured after having been bitten by a pet inside the lift of a residential complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday. CCTV footage from inside the lift shows the dog attacking the child even as the boy tried hiding behind a woman, assumably his mother.

Watch the video here. 

The incident took place in Greater Noida’s La Residentia residential complex. This follows a series of other incidents in Noida where dog bites have become a frequent occurrence.

Many such instances have been reported from Delhi-Noida region.

A Gurugram woman compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a woman who was injured after being attacked by a pet dog in August. In another case, a seven-month-old child died after he was mauled by a stray dog inside Lotus Boulevard society in Noida Sector 100. Another child in the Sanjay Nagar colony, Kush Tyagi, was attacked by a Pitbull and got 150 stitches on his face.

Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets.

The civic body issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet-owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

