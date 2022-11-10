Rape accused rams car into security guard in Noida society to escape arrest | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A grab from CCTV footage

A wanted rape accused run over security personnel at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida Sector-120 while fleeing from there after police were tipped off about his presence.

The security personnel was injured and he is receiving treatment. An FIR registered into the mater.

“Information was received that accused Neeraj Singh, wanted in a rape case, is at Amrapali Zodiac Society. Police reached there and he attempted to escape. When security personnel attempted to stop him, he sped up. FIR registered, teams deployed. He will be arrested soon,” said DCP Noida Harish Chander.

A purported CCTV footage of the episode showed Singh hitting the security in-charge Ashok Mavi, who suffered minor injuries on his leg and shoulders, and he fell on the ground as some of his colleagues rushed to his help and to stop the accused.

However, Singh, who is married and has two children with his wife, sped away in his SUV from the society, according to one of the CCTV footages.

The Singh is accused of raping a woman associate of his and a local police team was out to arrest him on Tuesday evening when the incident took place. Singh works as a general manager in a private firm, the official said.

"Singh appears to have got a whiff of the police team reaching his home to arrest him as an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against him on a complaint from the woman," an official from the local Sector 113 police station said.

"In a hurry to escape, he hit the security in-charge of the society who came in front of his car at the exit gate," the official said.

The police official said a fresh FIR has been lodged against the accused after a complaint was filed by Mavi and he has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt).

