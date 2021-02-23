Noida man found dead inside house

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Man found dead in a house in Noida.

(representational image)

A man was found dead inside his house in Noida on Tuesday, with the city police saying he might have died three to four days ago.

The Phase-3 police station officials were alerted in the morning about a foul stench emanating from a locked house in the Janta Flats in Sector 71, an official said.

"The local police reached the spot and found that a man was dead inside the house. They traced the contact of his brother, who lives in Sector 41, and called him to the spot after which the door of the house was broken to get inside," a police spokesperson said.

"The body, which appeared to be three-four days old, was found on the bed. The man worked as a labourer in the Noida Authority," the spokesperson said.

Prime facie, it does not look like a criminal case as the house was locked from inside but forensic experts are examining the spot and further probe is underway, the official added.

Latest India News