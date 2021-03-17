Image Source : PTI No invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries spokesperson on Nita Ambani visiting varsity

Amid reports of Reliance Industries executive director Nita Ambani visiting the Banaras Hindu University, a spokesperson of the company has confirmed Ambani has not received any invitation from the university. "Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU," news agency ANI quoted a spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited as saying.

Several media reports had earlier said students at the Banaras Hindu University staged a demonstration, opposing the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor at the varsity.

Shubham Tiwari, one of the protesting students, said instead of Ambani, those who have set an example of women empowerment should be invited.

Meanwhile, Prof Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities.

She said, "Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience."

