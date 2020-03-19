Nirbhaya Case: Delhi High Court hears urgent plea from convicts' lawyer

Nirbhaya Case: Delhi High Court to hold hearing at 9

Nirbhaya Case: Delhi High Court is holding a hearing on an urgent plea tonight. Bench headed by Justice Manmohan will hear the matter.

The urgent plea has been moved by convicts' lawyer AP Singh. The plea challenges Patiala House Court's order to refuse a stay on the execution of death warrant.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday, refused to stay hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) all convicted of gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya. This means that the convicts will be hanged at 5:30 am on Friday.

Three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court, who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

(More to follow)