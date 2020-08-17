Image Source : FILE PHOTO Night curfew in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district extended till August 24

The night curfew imposed in Meghalaya''s East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has been extended till August 24, officials said on Sunday. The night curfew has been in force from 9 pm till 5 am every day, they said.

East Khasi Hills district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state at 388.

"The order was issued to put in place preventive and mitigation measures and to identify and take stringent steps so that the spread of COVID-19 is contained," District Magistrate Matsiewdor War Nongbri said.

Vehicles engaged in emergency services and state and central government officials concerned are exempted from the purview of the curfew order but drivers and their helpers will be screened, she said.

Safety norms will have to be ensured while performing emergency duties, the official said.

Also, the exemption granted to emergency services will not be extended to containment zones, she added.

