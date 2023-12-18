NIA launches massive raids across 4 states in sweeping anti-terror operation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency officials are on site.

In a significant move against terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated extensive raids on Monday, targeting multiple locations in Delhi and three additional states—Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. The anti-terror agency's operations are currently in progress at various sites across these four states.

The NIA, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Police and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), executed these raids at 44 locations situated in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road, and Pune in Maharashtra, along with Bengaluru in Karnataka, during the early hours of the morning. The coordinated efforts aim to dismantle and neutralise potential threats posed by these terror networks across the targeted regions.

Continuing its intensified efforts, the investigative agency conducted raids at several locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra, focusing on the ISIS terror conspiracy case. This recent crackdown resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals from Pune, Maharashtra, connected to the said case.

The NIA's operations are part of a broader investigation into a terror plot influenced by extremist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The terrorist organisations have allegedly recruited like-minded individuals, conducting religious classes with the intent of inciting violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India. These raids and arrests underscore the ongoing efforts to dismantle networks involved in planning and executing terror activities inspired by radical ideologies.

