Telecom Bill 2023 empowers government to 'suspend' services over national security: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A photo telecommunications towers against cloudy sky.

In a significant move, the Lok Sabha introduced the draft Telecommunications Bill, 2023, on Monday, allowing the government to assume control, manage, or suspend telecommunication services or networks in the name of national security. This bill, set to replace the age-old Indian Telegraph Act that has governed the telecom sector for 138 years, was cleared by the Cabinet in August.

The proposed legislation aims to broaden the scope of telecommunications by bringing over-the-top (OTT) or internet-based calling and messaging apps under its definition, with a primary focus on enhancing user safety. Notably, this bill addresses concerns raised by industry players regarding the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the regulation of over-the-top players. Government officials assert that these issues were resolved before the bill received Cabinet approval.

Among the notable proposals in the draft bill is the relaxation of certain rules, including the refund of fees for licenses and registrations in case a company decides to surrender its permit. Moreover, the bill seeks to grant the government the authority to waive entry fees, license fees, penalties, and more in the interest of consumers, fostering competition in the market, ensuring the availability and continuity of telecom networks, and safeguarding national security.

Lok Sabha adjourned amidst opposition protests

In a tumultuous session on Monday, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 2 PM as opposition members continued their protests, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent breach of Parliament security. This marks the second adjournment of the day, with opposition members persisting in their sloganeering and display of placards.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, amidst the ongoing chaos. Chairing the proceedings, Rajendra Agrawal urged opposition members to return to their seats and refrain from displaying placards, cautioning them against forcing the chair to take action.

Earlier in the morning session, members paid tributes to the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday. Speaker Om Birla informed the House about the steps taken by the Lok Sabha secretariat following the security breach incident on December 13, seeking cooperation from all members to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

However, opposition members, demanding a statement and resignation from Amit Shah, remained steadfast in their protests. Some MPs carried placards with their demands, leading Speaker Birla to object, emphasizing that bringing placards into the House lowers its dignity. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to opposition members not to wave placards, citing an agreement at the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Despite appeals from Birla and Joshi, the opposition MPs continued their protests, including sloganeering, prompting the speaker to announce the adjournment of the House until 12 noon. The disruptions come in the aftermath of a significant security breach last Wednesday, where individuals breached the Parliament chamber during the Zero Hour.

Also read | Parliament breach: Congress accuses PM Modi of 'running away from debate' to avoid question on BJP MP’s role

Latest India News