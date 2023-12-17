Parliament breach: Congress accuses PM Modi of 'running away from debate' to avoid question on BJP MP’s role

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Sunday (December 17) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “running away” from a debate on the Parliament security breach issue that took place on December 13, and said that the reason for this is that questions will be put up on the role of BJP MP Pratap Simha in granting entry to those involved into the Lok Sabha visitors’ gallery. The Opposition’s attack came after the Prime Minister called for no squabbling over the issue, and said that the seriousness of the security breach incident cannot be underestimated.

The Opposition has been protesting against the incident since its occurrence and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Congress reacts

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X, and said, “The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened”.

"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," he added.

What PM Modi said?

In an interview with the Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, PM Modi said that the probe agencies are investigating the Parliament security breach incident and taking stringent measures. He highlighted that it is equally necessary to go to the root of the people behind the incident and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said.

The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated, the prime minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.

Two people jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13. A total of six persons have been arrested, including the mastermind, in connection with the incident.

Some members have also sought Amit Shah's resignation. The government has cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

