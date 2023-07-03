Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIA conducts raids at several locations in Mumbai and Pune, detains 4 alleged ISIS sympathisers

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Police conducted raids at four locations in Mumbai and Pune from the beginning Monday and detained four alleged Islamic State supporters. As per sources, the confined people were on central agencies’ radar since mid 2021.

During the search operations, different implicating material, including computerised gadgets and so on, were seized from the charged and their homes. Since the beginning of 2021, these sympathizers had come to the Central agency's notice. Search tasks are as yet going on. A raid was conducted in Wazir Cascade Society under Kondhwa Police headquarters today and an individual named Zubair Sheik, 39 was arrested for alleged links with the ISIS.

NIA conduct raids in Patna, Darbhanga at suspected PFI hideouts

Earlier, NIA group nabbed a man from Chhotki Bazar of the Behera police headquarters region at Darbhanga, regarding a PFI case, Darbhanga's Senior Director of Police Abhishek Kumar said on Sunday.

The NIA team arrested the youth with the assistance of the Darbhanga police. Darbhanga SSP Avakash Kumar expressed, "NIA with the help of Darbhanga police arrested a suspected youth who is a suspect in a PFI case, from Chotki Bazar of the Bahera police station area," as cited by the news agency ANI. NIA and Bihar ATS groups mutually completed assaults at Mohammad Riazuddin Kasmi's book slow down before Imarat-e-Saria in Phulwari Sharif, in Patna district.

According to the news agency PTI, the NIA announced last Friday the establishment of a collaborative structured framework with the Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh police for coordinated action against the northern gang ecosystem and real-time intelligence exchange. Dinkar Gupta, the Director General (DG) of the NIA, presided over a meeting on Friday with the heads of the three police departments. He stressed the importance of working together to fight organised crime.

Also Read | Bihar: NIA, Bihar ATS carry out raids in Patna, Darbhanga; student linked with PFI arrested

Also Read | NIA files first supplementary charge sheet against 9 people in Karnataka ISIS conspiracy case

Latest India News