NIA files first supplementary charge sheet against 9 people in Karnataka ISIS conspiracy case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 9

Karnataka ISIS conspiracy case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed its first supplementary charge sheet against nine people from Karnataka for their alleged involvement in a case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group Islamic State (IS) to carry out terror attacks across the country.

According to the federal agency, five of the accused in the charge sheet have tech backgrounds. They had allegedly been tasked by the foreign-based ISIS handler to pursue courses in robotics to pick up skills for carrying out attacks in the future in furtherance of the terror group's agenda for the country.

It identified the accused charge-sheeted on Friday as Mohamed Shariq (25), Maaz Muneer Ahmed (23), Syed Yasin (22), Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh (22), Huzair Farhan Baig (22), Mazin Abdul Rahman (22), Nadeem Ahmed K A (22), Zabiulla (32) and Nadeem Faizal N (27).

9 accused charged under UAPA

The individuals from Karnataka have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, the probe agency said.

The NIA said that Ahmed and Syed Yasin were charge-sheeted in March this year and are now been charged with other offences. They along with Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA studied mechanical and electrical engineering.

Tasked by foreign-based ISIS handler

"They had been tasked by the foreign-based ISIS handler to pursue robotics courses to pick up skills to carry terrorist attacks in the future in furtherance of the IS (Islamic State) agenda for India," the federal probe agency said.

It said the investigations have revealed that Shariq, Muneer and Yasin had hatched a criminal conspiracy in connivance with IS operatives based abroad to promote terror and violence in the region at the direction of the terrorist group also known as Islamic State.

Online handler had funded accused through cryptocurrencies

The trio had actively radicalised and recruited the co-accused with the intention to disturb the security, unity and sovereignty of the country, the NIA said. It said the online handler had funded the accused through cryptocurrencies. The case was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19 last year and later taken over and re-registered by NIA on November 15.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News