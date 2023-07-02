Bihar: NIA, Bihar ATS carry out raids in Patna, Darbhanga; student linked with PFI arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NIA and Bihar Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a joint operation in Patna and Darbhanga

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a joint operation in Patna and Darbhanga and arrested one suspect on Sunday. According to Darbhanga SSP Awakash Kumar, NIA and Bihar ATS teams jointly carried out raids at Mohammad Riazuddin Kasmi's book stall in front of Imarat-e-Saria in Phulwari Sharif. He said that the accused was arrested from Darbhanga's Bahera police station area and added he was studying in Patna.

Notably, a PFI module was busted in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna last year which brought to light the activities of PFI a few months before the organisation was banned.

Earlier in March, the NIA had said it has arrested altogether 13 persons in connection with the Phulwari Sharif module and charge sheets have been filed against four of them.

