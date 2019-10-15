New photo of Omar Abdullah emerges on social media

A new photo of Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has emerged on social media. According to reports, Abdullah's picture was taken at a recent meeting of the National Conference.

However, there is no official communication yet on his release.

Omar Abdullah, along with other political leaders, was put under house arrest after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, the police arrested half a dozen women activists including the sister and daughter of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah during a march to protest against abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two territories. Abdullah's sister Suraiya and his daughter Safiya, who were leading a group of women activists, were first detained and later arrested by the police.

On Monday, services of all post paid mobile phones were resumed across the Kashmir Valley.

The resumption of mobile phone service was a major move to lift the communication blockade in Kashmir. This brought back smiles on people's faces.

There was a general sense of relief among the people around 12 noon when parents, relatives and friends started seeking welfare from each other after remaining cut off for over 70 days.

ALSO READ | Postpaid mobile phone services in Kashmir restored

ALSO READ | Phone companies charge people for suspended period in Kashmir