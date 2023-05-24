Historic sceptre 'Sengol' to be placed in new Parliament building, announces Amit Shah - Why it's significant

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Historic sceptre 'Sengol'

New Parliament Building News: Amid a massive controversy over the new Parliament complex, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that the historic sceptre - 'Sengol' - will be placed inside the new building.

"Sengol will be placed in new Parliament building. It was used on August 14, 1947, by PM Nehru when the transfer of power took place from the British. It is called Sengol in Tamil, the meaning of this word is full of wealth," Amit Shah said during a press conference in New Delhi.

Sengol - What's the significance

On August 14, 1947, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru received the Sengol from Tamil Nadu in the presence of several leaders and top dignitaries. This symbolised the transfer of power from the Britishers to the people of an 'Independent India'.

In Tamil culture, 'Sengol' has huge importance since the time of Chola dynasty. The sceptre is likely to be placed near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building.

Opposition boycott

Congress and eighteen other opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution". Amit Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

In a joint statement, the like-minded opposition parties said that Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the building by himself is "a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response." The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on May 28.

