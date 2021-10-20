Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for all international passengers coming to India: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday mandated that all international passengers coming to India will have to upload a negative RT-PCR test report, and are required to fill a self-declaration form (SDF), if they wish to enter the country.

The self-declaration form has to be uploaded on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel. The COVID-19 RT-PCR report should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. It has to be uploaded on the same portal. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. Countries that provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival are termed as Category A countries, and travelers from these countries shall upload their 'fully vaccinated' certificate on the Air Suvidha portal. All passengers will be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Airlines will only allow boarding to those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, and have uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. For Category A country travelers: If fully vaccinated, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and are required to self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post-arrival. If partially vaccinated or not vaccinated, the travelers need to undertake the following measures:

Submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport,

Home quarantine for 7 days

Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further selfmonitor of their health for next 7 days.

If a traveler is coming from a Country excluding those covered under Category A, they would be required to undergo the measures as mentioned above, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Travelers from Countries excluding those Countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post-arrival.

