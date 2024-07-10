NCW urges Delhi Police to take action against man for making lewd comment on Kirti Chakra awardee's widow

Follow us on Image Source : X/PRESIDENT President Droupadi Murmu recently conferred Kirti Chakra upon Captain Anshuman Singh, posthumously.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote a letter to the Delhi Police, seeking immediate action against a resident of Delhi for making lewd and derogatory comments on social media against Smriti Singh - the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh.

In a letter issued on July 8, the woman panel referenced specific legal provisions that the comment violates, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalizes acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The letter outlines the penalties under these laws, noting that the offenses can result in imprisonment for up to three years and fines for first-time offenders, with harsher penalties for repeat offenses. The NCW asked the Delhi Police to promptly register a First Information Report (FIR) against the person and to arrest him at the earliest. The Commission also demanded a fair and timely investigation into the matter and requested a detailed action taken report within three days.

Singh shares painful story of love

The widow of soldier, Captain Anshuman Singh, who was killed in action in July last year, recalled in a shaky painful voice words of her husband, “I would die with a brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death”. Smriti accepted India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday for Captain Singh of the Army Medical Corps who was awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously for exceptional bravery.

(With agency inputs)

