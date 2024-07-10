'Wants to drag accused the same way he dragged my wife': Husband of woman who died in Worli hit-and-run case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Husband and daughter of slain Mumbai woman who was killed in Worli hit-and-run case.

Worli hit-and-run case: Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, the husband of the slain woman named Kavitha who was killed in Mumbai's Worli hit-and-run case involving a luxury car, has said that he is satisfied with the police action after the main accused was arrested on Tuesday but want the matter to be taken up in the Fastrack court and capital punishment for the accused.

Speaking about harsh punishment to the accused in a conversation with India TV, Pradeep Nakhwa said, "he wants to drag the accused the same way he dragged my wife."

Narrating what happened on the day when his wife died in the accident, Pradeep Nakhva said, "he had gone with his family to the fish market when they were hit by a car. The impact of the collision was such that both of them were tossed on the bonnet of the vehicle. I was thrown up on the left side and my wife came under the car... I continuously shouted stop, stop the car but the accused didn't listen and kept rushing the vehicle.... I was searching for my wife but couldn't find her.... he dragged my wife in front of me but there was no one to see..."

Pradeep Nakhwa broke down while recalling the horrific incident and asked, "Are we humans or animals... do big people have the right to do whatever they want? Don't we have any value?"

"As soon as I released that he dragged my wife under the car, I hired a taxi and tried to chase him but he drove too fast and was nowhere to be seen," Pradeep added.

"Then I went to the police station and reported the matter. After 10 minutes, the cops found a body near the sea-link and it was my wife's body," he told.

"You see from CJ House to sea-link, he dragged the body this far... is he a human or animal," Pradeep asked.

Speaking to India TV, woman's daughter said, "she wants the accused to be treated the same way he treated her mother... how would he feel if his sister or mother are treated the same way."

"We are poor people... only God knows what will happen now... the accused has accepted he did it but what's the guarantee he will not backtrack his statement...," the deceased woman's husband said.

"I don't want to indulge in politics, I just want justice," Pradeep mentioned. "As the days pass, the case will become old, I want justice through a Fastrack court," he added.

The Mumbai court has sent the prime accused Mihir Shah to police custody till July 16.

The woman who died, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control, the Worli police station official said.

"Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home from Sassoon Dock in Colaba," he said.

