Worli hit-and-run case accused's father Rajesh Shah removed from Shinde-led Shiv Sena's party post

Image Source : PTI Rajesh Shah, father of Mihir Shah and accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, leaves after appearing before a court, in Mumbai

Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde's party on Wednesday removed Worli hit-and-run case accused's father Rajesh Shah from the post of deputy leader of the party.

Meanwhile, Mihir Shah who was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police may be charged with drunk driving under new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said. Preliminary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding a pillion. At the same time, her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

According to the initial investigation, Mihir Shah confessed to being behind the wheel when the incident happened and said he left before his father Rajesh Shah reached the spot. At present, the police have registered a case of Culpable Homicide in this case and at the initial stage the police are not considering imposing charges of drunk and drive in this case.