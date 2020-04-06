NBA condemns threats to media over Tablighi Jamaat news coverage

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Monday expressed grave concern over threats being issued to anchors and reporters belonging to different news channels, in view of the reportage on the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of the deadly coronavirus in India.

"This particular trend has been noticed after electronic media recently exposed the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of coronavirus, resulting in a nationwide spurt in the number of positive cases and subsequent deaths. Anchors and reporters working in news channels are being specifically targeted through social media platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok, and Twitter," NBA said in a statement, issued by Rajat Sharma, President of the News Broadcasters Association.

The association also took note of some of the recent trends in India on Twitter. "There are videos circulating on social media in which some religious preachers are naming some TV news anchors and threatening attacks on the reporters of those channels. NBA strongly deplores this pernicious trend in a section of society and appeals to the government and law enforcing agencies to take immediate preventive action against such anti-social elements," the statement read.

The NBA, in fact, commended the electronic media for "exemplary" work in reporting Coronavirus pandemic in India amid a nationwide lockdown. The News Broadcasters Association also called upon religious fundamentalists to desist from issuing open threats and making insinuations against news channels. Such activities are violative of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression, as enshrined in our Constitution, the NBA President said.

WATCH VIDEO

Latest India News