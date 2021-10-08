Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'He will sink Congress in 2022': Navjot Sidhu 'abuses' Punjab CM Channi - Viral video

Punjab latest news: The discord in Punjab Congress appears far from over. A video that has now gone viral shows Navjot Singh Sidhu using foul language against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi during Thursday's protest march against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"This man (Channi) will sink the Congress in 2022 (assembly election)," Sidhu is heard saying in the video.

The video was apparently shot near Mohali airport when Sidhu and other leaders were waiting for CM Channi to join the protest march headed for Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Sidhu's desire for CM chair laid bare

The video shows party leader Pargat Singh telling Sidhu that CM Charajit Singh Channi should be reaching any moment now. "We have been waiting for him so long," Sidhu responds to Pargat Singh who then tries to divert Sidhu's attention towards the crowd gathered for the protest march.

"This event is a success... aaj to balle balle ho gayi," Pargat Singh says.

"What success...had son of Bhagwant Singh Sidhu (Navjot Sidhu's father) been made the CM...I would have shown them success," a visibly irked Sidhu reacts while using an expletive for CM Channi.

Sidhu had resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief on September 28 but it wasn't immediately clear if the resignation was withdrawn.

