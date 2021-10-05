Sonia Gandhi may accept Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief today: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi may accept Sidhu's resignation, sources say.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi may accept Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress Chief and the announcement of new party state unit president is likely to be announced, sources said.

Further, reports say present Working President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Kuljit Nagra and Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu are frontrunners for the post of new Punjab Congress President.

Both Nagra and Bittu are reaching Delhi along with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today.

On Monday, Sidhu, along with several party MLAs, held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Sidhu, other Congress legislators including Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurpreet Singh and several members of the Punjab Youth Congress sat outside the residence of the Governor Banwarilal Purohit and raised slogans against the BJP.

They demanded the arrest of the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Of the eight dead, four were travelling in cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against Mishra's son and several others in connection with the violence.

