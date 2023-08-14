Indian Railways' unique initiative turns scrapped coaches into amazing restaurants in Nashik I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Coaches turned into restaurant become major attraction

Indian Railway came up with a unique initiative which was not only creating employment but also generating revenue as well. Railways converted several old coaches of trains into restaurants in Nashik which turned into a major point of attraction. These restaurants continued to attract tourists.

'Railway Board has started a restaurant under this initiative in Nashik, Maharashtra. The initiative is being praised by the visitors.

"Dining in a coach was a different experience. We also call it 'The Palace of Food on Wheels'. This is a good initiative of the government," said a customer who visited the restaurant.

"It was a new experience to have food here. We can call this Palace of food on wheels. It is a good initiative by the government..," another visitor said.

Earlier in a similar initiative in 2002, a non-functional coach was converted into a Rail Coach Restaurant at Guntur Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh offering fine dining experience along with a multi-cuisine menu providing round-the-clock service to passengers & general public.

Notably, Indian Railways has been taking many initiatives to increase its revenue and generate jobs. The authorities simplified the process so that more and more people can approach the Railways for opening such restaurants.

Also read- Light rain likely on Independence Day, predicts Met office - DETAILS

Latest India News