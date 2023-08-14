Light rain likely on Independence Day, predicts Met office - DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rains likely on Independence Day

Meteorological Department predicted very light rain or thundershowers in Delhi on Monday as well as Tuesday when India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day.

The weather office forecasted a generally cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. It has also forecasted very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places, weather officials added.

It's bad news for kite lovers as they traditionally fly kites as part of I-Day celebrations. Delhi's sky is filled with colourful kites on August 15.

The Met office has predicted very light rain or thundershowers towards the evening with the minimum temperature expected to hover in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be in the 34 degrees Celsius range.

Stage is set for mega celebration

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking the 77th Independence Day as the stage is set for celebrations at the historic Red Fort on August 15.

Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited as "Special Guests" from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at the Red Fort.

PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

This year's Independence Day will also see the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which was launched by the prime minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, it said.

A large number of guests have been invited as compared to the figures last year. The invitation to about 1,800 'Special Guests' hse been extended in line with the government's vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the ministry said.

Also read- Independence Day 2023: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of celebrations, police check vehicles