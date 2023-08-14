Independence Day 2023: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of celebrations, police check vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SPG pesonnel keeps vigil during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi.

As the national capital gears up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, robust arrangements have been made as an enormous gathering is expected at the occasion, which has no Coronavirus limitations after a span of two years.

Police said that remembering the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh and connecting areas, a strict vigil is being ensured.

Delhi Police have expanded security arrangements in the national capital ahead of Independence Day festivities. Police officials checked vehicles as security has been beefed up across Delhi.

Also, Rail Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan have been enlightened with tri-colours lights considering Independence Day. Security has likewise been fixed at Red Post considering Independence Day.

PM Modi to lead celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in the celebration of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday as the country inches closer to the event all set to take place at the historic Red Fort on August 15.

Nearly 1,800 people from various vocations have been invited as ‘Special Guests’ to be a part of the celebrations at the Red Fort, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

This year’s Independence Day will witness the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which PM Modi launched from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021, as the country ushers into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, it said.

The guests list is longer than what it was last year as the invitation has been sent out to 1,800 'Special Guests' which is in line with the government's vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the ministry said.

