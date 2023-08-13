Independence Day special: When new India did an impossible in 2020/21 in Australia to shock the entire world

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's historic win in Australia in 2020/21

Independence Day special: 4, 9, 2, 0, 4, 0, 8, 4, 0, 4, 1 - a horror in Adelaide. Being the champions of Australia in 2018/19 and coming back Down Under with this batting performance in the first Test- what a nightmare. These are not numerical of a phone number. These are the batting scorelines of the Indian batters in the second innings of one of the most shameful losses in India's Test cricket history. 36-all out, none of the batters could get into double digits - seriously, was this Giant India? Virat Kohli going back home for personal reasons, Rohit Sharma was still not there, Mohammed Shami was injured, absolute drubbing in the opener - India was gone!

This was probably what many of us thought when we saw a surrender in a Test that India were having a hold on. A pink-ball Test featured a horror Day 3 when every batter was coming and going even quicker than your Pizza deliveries. Many experts ruled a complete whitewash of the team. After the first Test loss, former Aussie player Brad Haddin said, "I thought their (India's) only opportunity to win a Test match was at Adelaide... I don't think they'll be able to turn it around".

"I just can't see how they can bounce back after Australia white-washed them on the third day (in Adelaide)... four-nil to Australia," were the words of former Aussie captain Mark Waugh. Like them, many predicted India to be completely blown away and the Kohli absence and other factors probably had the pendulum in their favour. But down and out India was not going to give it easy.

A captain, leading by example in Melbourne

What followed next was something magical. Debutants Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill played the second Test and when no one believed India to do something, they stunned the world. Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of Australia in the first innings to get them 195 all-out before a special ton by Ajinkya Rahane that made the statement of India's comeback. His disciplined and patient 112 took India out of the hole and proved to be the difference in the game. Having a lead of 131, India made another statement and bowled the Aussie out for 200 before hunting down the 70-run target in one of the most famous comebacks.

"Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see," a jubilant Rahane said after the Melbourne win. Believe it or not, India were neck-to-neck with Australia.

A special Sydney escape

India had mixed feelings as Rohit Sharma came into the team but were jolted by a blow as Umesh Yadav failed to play the third Test due to an injury. It was a special escape at SCG well powered by Warrior-looking Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. Nearly 45 overs remaining, India 5 down, and injury issues to all the proper remaining batters.

Vihari struggled a hamstring, Ashwin was later revealed to having severe pain on Day 5, Ravindra Jadeja got a thumb fracture and the big Aussies were looming large for a win on the final day. Vihari and Ashwin batted their skins out, facing thunderbolts from Australia. Vihari faced 161 balls while not being able to run, and Ashwin played 128, challenging the mighty Aussies at their home. The duo somehow managed to sneak past a draw out of the jaws of defeat to the series alive.

A win for the ages in Gabba

Next was Gabba. Australia's fort where they had not lost a Test match in 31 years. Sounds like a long time. Yes, it is. Australia captain Tim Paine was way too excited to take Ashwin to Gabba. And the Aussies did not disappoint Paine to much extent. Australia made a handsome 369 in the first innings. India were again down at 186/6 when the last pure batter Rishabh Pant was gone. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar joined hands in the middle. The duo played the likes of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins with great discipline. They took India out of deep trouble as the pair added 123 runs for the 7th wicket. India finished just 36 short of Australia at 336.

Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant show

India were in the hunt but needed to get the Aussies quickly. Three matches old Siraj was the leader of the pack as Bumrah was also not available to play. Sometime before, he lost his father but did go back to India. In the fourth Test, Siraj played a match-defining role, taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Aussies were bowled out for 294 but India still needed a mountain 328 to script a win for the ages. Then came a special show of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara - one kills by the sword, the other destroys by the shield. But there was Shubman Gill to start the Indian charge towards the fortress Gabba.

Losing Rohit Sharma earlier, Gill played a crucial 91 to take India on track for a big chase. In the middle phase, the ice-cool Pujara got hit severely by the blows from Aussies, while Pant kept the scoreboard ticking with his positive approach. A 138-run knock in 138 balls from Pant was to ensure India are on track to a win but a 56-run knock in 211 balls from Pujara was to ensure India does not lose. The duo added 61 runs in the crucial phase when India lost three for 167.

Pujara departed but Pant kept his aggreA stssive intent, taking calculated risks. He thumped down Nathan Lyon and played the pacers with sensibility. Washington Sundar joined the Southpaw in the middle and the duo took India to a three-wicket win. No one could have imagined and why would have anyone? But what happened in Australia was a win for the ages.

