Infosys regrets glitches, expects system to stabilise during week: Nilekani responds to Sitharaman

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani responds to Nirmala Sitharaman after Finance Minister flagged glitches in new Income Tax e-filing website.

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani has responded to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the latter flagged issues in the new income tax e-filing website asking the technology company to fix the glitches.

Taking to Twitter, Nandan Nelikani said, "the new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week."

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister called out the software major and Nilekani for the problems faced by the taxpayers while using the newly launched portal.

Citing the complaints on her Twitter timeline, the Finance Minister said that ease of compliance for the taxpayers should be of higher priority.

"The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45 hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches," she said in the tweet.

"Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," she added.

Infosys has developed the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The software major had also developed the government's GST Network (GSTN) portal, used for GST payment and return filing, which had also faced initial glitches.

(With IANS inputs)

