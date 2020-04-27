112 contacts of 3 COVID-19 patients quarantined in Nagpur; cases surge to 127

Image Source : AP Workers on a sanitisation drive amid lockdown in the country.

Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday reported 3 new coronavirus positive cases following which at least 112 who have come in contact with them have been quarantined. The new cases have surfaced from Nagpur's Momeenpura and Satranjipura regions following which the district administration with the help of police traced those who have come in contact with the infected people and quarantined them. Out of the 3 new cases, 2 are women and another is a one-and-half-year-old toddler.

Momeenpura and Satranjipura regions are already coronavirus hotspots in Nagpur and have been sealed by district municipal corporation. The 112 people who have been traced will now be under 14 quarantined period and be tested for coronavirus once they complete quarantine. At present, Nagpur has 127 positive cases out of which 23 have recovered while one has succumbed.

In another Maharashtra district Thane, 72 new COVID-19 patients were reported on Sunday taking confirmed cases toll to 687, officials said. Most of the new patients are from Thane city, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai areas, they said. In Palghar, an increase of nine coronavirus positive cases took the total to 138. So far, 19 people have died due to the infection in Thane, while 10 in Palghar district, the officials said. There are 226 positive cases in Thane city, 146 in Mira Bhayandar, 132 in Navi Mumbai, 129 in Kalyan Dombivali, they said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra coronavirus cases have surged to 8,068 including 342 deaths while 1076 have recovered.

