Delhi: 33 health workers at Max Hospital Patparganj test coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP 33 healthcare workers at Delhi's Max hospital test COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus in Delhi: 33 health workers in Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj have tested coronavirus positive. Earlier, the hospital had conducted COVID-19 test for all the staffs working during the pandemic. Reports say the hospital staffs who tested positive were not on COVID-19 duty.

Earlier, 29 staff members of Baba Saheb Ambedkar had also tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has now notched up to 2,918 while the death toll stands at 54. As many as 877 people have recovered in Delhi.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage