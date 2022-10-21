'Muslims can never trust people who worship Nathuram Godse': SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood on vote for BJP

Follow us on Image Source : IQBAL MEHMOOD (TWITTER). Muslims can never vote for BJP, they can never trust people who worship Godse: SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood.

SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood on vote for BJP: The Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mehmood on Thursday (October 20) claimed that Muslims can never vote for BJP "since they can never trust people who worship Nathuram Godse", the man who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi.

He also accused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi the "B team" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Referring to the recent meeting the BJP held with Pasmanda Muslims in Lucknow, Mehmood said, "A true Muslim can never vote for BJP. This is because BJP and RSS can never be of Muslims. Muslims can never trust people who worship Godse the killer of Mahatma Gandhi."

About Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, he alleged that its supremo Mayawati is afraid of central agencies like the CBI and ED "which is why she never speaks against the BJP".

"Samajwadi Party is the only party that is fighting BJP," he claimed.

