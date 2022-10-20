Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP releases second list of candidates

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC BJP is contesting to retain power in the state

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday released the second list of party candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022.

Here are the names and their constituencies-

Ramesh Dhawala- Dehra

Ravinder Singh Ravi - Jawalamukhi

Maheshwar Singh Ravi- Kullu

Maya Sharma- Barsar

Prof Ramkumar- Haroli

Kaul Negi- Rampur (SC)

Earlier, the ruling party on October 19 released the first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 (Saturday) and the counting of votes will take place on December 8 (Thursday). The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25 (Wednesday).

In the list released, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una seat.

Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi seat. The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped.

(With PTI inuput)

