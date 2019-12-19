Heartwarming picture from Jamia amid violent protests: Muslims offer namaz, others form human chain

Amid violent protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, heartwarming pictures emerged from Jamia on Thursday. While members of the Muslim community gathered to offer prayers outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia University, people of other faiths formed a human chain around them.

In the video, Muslims can be seen offering Namaz prayers alongside a road as the traffic passed by. People from other faiths helped safeguard the area. The picture came amid protests across the country, particularly in Delhi where several metro stations were shut as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH Delhi: Students and other people of Muslim community offered Namaz outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia university. Members of other faiths formed a human chain around them. pic.twitter.com/FEPZOqI1MX — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent on Sunday when the agitators set several vehicles on fire. Police entered the varsity and fired tear gas shells. Meanwhile, protests are raging in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and many other regions.

