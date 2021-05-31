Image Source : FILE/PTI Unlocking Mumbai: BMC issues new guidelines - Here's what will open now

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued new guidelines as the financial capital proceeded on its way to unlocking. The fresh set of guidelines comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced extension of the lockdown-like curbs in the state till June 15 and said relaxations will be granted depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

The city recorded 676 new coronavirus cases on Monday while 29 people died in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,570 patients have recovered in a day. The number of active cases stood at 22,390, according to the latest health bulletin on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded 15,077 cases and 184 deaths in the last 24 hours. During the same period, about 33,000 people recuperated from the disease. With the latest figures, the total caseload stood at 57,46,892 while active cases are 2,53,367.

MUMBAI UNLOCKS: BMC ISSUES FRESH SET OF GUIDELINES

Shops related to essential supplies can open from 7 am till 2 pm.

Besides, other shops that have been permitted can function following an odd-even formula.

In the first week of unlocking, shops on the right side of the road are allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The remaining shops i.e. on the left side of the road can operate on Tuesday, and Thursday.

In the second week of unlocking, this arrangement will reverse. Those shops located on the left side will be able to operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while those on the right can function on Tuesday and Thursday.

Shops will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays depending on the necessity.

Essential goods can be delivered via e-commerce.

