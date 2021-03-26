Image Source : ANI 'I apologise': Uddhav Thackeray after hospital fire claims 10 lives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday promised action against those found responsible for negligence behind the fire incident at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, while also apologizing to the families of the deceased.

At least ten patients died after a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in the Bhandup area shortly after midnight.

Thackeray who visited the spot in the afternoon said there was approval for starting a temporary coronavirus treatment facility there. He was accompanied by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

"Temporary permission was granted to the hospital...it was going to end on 31st. This incident has taken place on 25th 26th...3-4 days prior," Uddhav said.

"We will take action against those responsible for negligence. For now, I apologize to the family members of the deceased. The fire brigade has done good work, evacuated as many as possible," he said.

The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and there were 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, when the fire broke out, another official said.

The blaze comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

READ MORE: Mumbai: 10 killed, over 70 Covid-19 patients evacuated after fire at Dream Mall's Sunrise Hospital

Latest India News