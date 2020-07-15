IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as downpour continues; waterlogging in several areas

Image Source : FILE IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as downpour continues | Live

As the downpour in Mumbai and other coastal Maharashtra areas continues, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised the warning status from an orange alert to Red Alert. Mumbai has seen heavy rains all day today and more have been predicted for the rest of the day and tomorrow as well.

The city has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas.

Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, R K Jenamani, scientist with the National Weather Forecasting Centre, said.

The bulletin said scattered “heavy to very heavy rainfall” with isolated “extremely heavy falls” are very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours.

LIVE UPDATES

15:17 pm: Mayor takes stock of the situation

.@mayor_mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar visited the Disaster Management Control Room at the BMC Headquarters & took a stock of the measures being taken to tackle the heavy rains in the city.#MyBMCUpdates#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates pic.twitter.com/Qk62e1r8tA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020

15:08 pm: Mumbai's warning status has been revised to Red Alert. Heavy Downpour continues

The bulletin added that due to the heavy rains, inundation of low-lying areas is expected. The rains could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport.

Until 8.30 a.m., Dadar had recorded 15.9 centimetres of rainfall; Parel 13.2 cms; Colaba 12.9 cms; Worli 11.7 cms; Santacruz 10.6 cms; Santacruz 6.3 cms; Borivali 10.1 cms, as per the bulletin.

From 8.30 a.m.to 11.30 a.m., Santacruz received 6.3 centimetres of rainfall; Bandra 9.5 cms; Colaba 1.2 cms; Mahalakshmi 5.

3 cms; Ram Mandir (western railway) 6.3 cms.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage