Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour batters city, IMD issues red alert; rail-road traffic disrupted

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city. The IMD issued "red" alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital.

Due to waterlogging on tracks, Central Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara. Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

Heavy rains in Mumbai also led to traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic. The Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes. Meanwhile, the heavy downpour also caused waterlogging in Nashik's Trimbakeshwar area.

The western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an "orange" alert for Maharashtra's East Vidarbha region, which includes districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.

The Marathwada region of Maharasthra is also expected to receive widespread showers till Thursday and the rain intensity is likely to reduce subsequently, the IMD said, adding that there is an offshore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which generally carries moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land.

On the other hand, the intensity of rainfall over northwest India is likely to reduce further after 24 hours, it said. Light to moderate rainfall at scattered places over Delhi is very likely in the next 24 hours. The rainfall is likely to increase from July 25, the IMD said.

