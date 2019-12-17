22-year-old Mumbai girl dies after falling off local train near Dombivli

22-year-old Charmi Pasad was travelling to work when the tragedy occurred

A 22-year-old girl in Mumbai lost her life as she fell off a local train near Dombivli. Charmi Shantilal Pasad (22) was travelling to work when the tragedy took place. Mumbai local trains are packed beyond capacity almost at all times but the situation becomes even more problematic during office-time. Fast locals are preferred by office-going crowd as they reach the destination skipping several stations. These locals are unimaginably crowded during morning and evening.

Charmi boarded 8:53 am fast local from Dombivli. As the train was overcrowded, she could not go inside and was forced to precariously balance herself on the footboard at the very edge of the door of the carriage. As the train gained speed and went ahead for a kilometre, Charmi lost her balance and fell on railway tracks. She was badly injured. The police moved in and took her to Shastrinagar hospital in Dombivli but she was declared dead by the doctors there.

The suburban section of Mumbai's railway network ferries more than 65 lakh passengers daily. However, trains are almost always packed and passengers are forced to travel on the footboard of the door. Deaths occur on a daily basis. But Railway authorities have not been able to take adequate measures to prevent loss of life and make daily commute of Mumbaikars safe even on a very basic level.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at 10-storey residential building in Ghatkopar, Mumbai