Patients evacuated following LPG gas leak at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE LPG gas leak at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital triggers panic

A total of 58 patients, 20 of them undergoing treatment for coronavirus, were evacuated after LPG leakage was reported at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai's Chinchpokli area on Saturday, an official said. The incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"LPG leakage triggered panic among the relatives of the patients and the hospital staff," he said.

The medical superintendent of the hospital alerted about the incident to BMC's disaster management team, following which fire brigade officials and technical experts from the HPCL rushed the site, the official said.

"As a part of the safety measure, the building was evacuated and the patients were moved to another building in the premises. All of them are stable, " he said.

Earlier on July 20, seven people had died of burn injuries after leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder triggered fire and explosion inside a room on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city. The victims - labourers and their family members - died during treatment, the police had informed.

The deceased also included children and women, the cop added.

“Some labourers working in a factory and their family members were sleeping in a small room when gas from their LPG cylinder started leaking on the night of July 20. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them, a labourer got up and switched on the light, which caused an explosion due to concentration of gas," the officer said.

