BMC issues fresh COVID guidelines for Mumbai, imposes restrictions: Check list

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for Mumbai amid rising cases of COVID-19. According to BMC Commissioner IS Chahal, a building will be sealed if five or more coronavirus patients are spotted on the premises.

The BMC said stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine. About 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keen an eye on violators in Mumbai.

It said that wedding halls, clubs and restaurants will be raised to check if they are flouting rules. People returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, the BMC said. Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found.

Meanwhile, a one-day lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati on February 21 amid rising coronavirus cases in the region. All markets, offices, shops will be closed except for the essential services. "Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8pm to Monday 7 am," Shelesh Naval, District Collector, Amravati, said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7. With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities.

According to a BMC official, 8,400 persons -- 1,767 healthcare workers and 6,633 frontline workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 27 centres in the city, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,33,349.

Of these 8,400 people, 393 were administered the second dose. With this, the total number of those who have been administered the second dose has risen to 676.

