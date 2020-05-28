Image Source : ANI Major fire breaks out at hotel in South Mumbai; 25 resident doctors rescued

A hotel in South Mumbai's Dhobi Talao, which was being used by resident doctors caught fire late Wednesday night. Initial reports suggest that the fire might have been caused due to a short circuit.

As many as 25 resident doctors were rescued from the hotel by the fire tenders at the spot. According to MFB, the fire was reported on the second and fourth floor of the ground-plus-four-story hotel building.

The BMC has arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, in various hotels and lodges in the city due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fire spread on the first to third floors of the hotel located on 1st Marine street," an official said. "It was a level-2 fire and at least 8 fire engines were rushed to the spot."

The officer said the fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the entire electrical duct, and to the false ceiling in the lobby, common passages on first, second and third floors of the hotel.​

Earlier on April 21, a big fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which was being used as a quarantine facility by the civic body.

